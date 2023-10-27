Who are Al Pacino's wives and girlfriends? All about the actor's dating history

Al Pacino is one of Hollywood's most recognisable names, featuring in cult classic films throughout his career. Young Al Pacino'smade him a household name and beloved entertainer today. Al Pacino’s wives and girlfriends are a frequent topic that comes up when discussing the star, as he is notoriously private about his personal life.

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino at the ‘Sea of Love’ New York Premiere and Party at Beekman Theater/Tavern on the Green. Photo: Ron Galellaincludes various high-profile relationships. His first known public relationship was with Jill Clayburgh, and although it is not known when they first began dating, it is reported that they broke up in 1972 after several years together.

Diane and Al were in an on-and-off relationship for around 15 years before finally calling it quits. Al and acting teacher Jan Tarrant dated in the late 80s and went on to have a child together following him and Diane's former relationship. headtopics.com

Penelope Ann Miller and the actor were reported to be having an extramarital affair during the actor's relationship with Lyndall. Penelope was Al'sco-star. He met Beverly D’Angelo on a flight to New York City in 1996 while she was still married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. They had ended things by 2004.

Before his current relationship with Noor, he was in a relationship with Israeli actress Meital Dohan. The former couple were first linked in 2018 and were spotted together in public on multiple occasions, including shopping together. They ended their relationship in February 2020 due to their significant age gap. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Beverly D'Angelo's kids: All about twins Olivia and Anton PacinoBeverly D'Angelo's kids are grown but remain a source of joy to their mother. They maintain a low profile, but Olivia still commands a little attention. Read on. Read more ⮕

Thapelo Mokoena’s Wife Lesego Tsepang Gives a Glimpse of Actor’s Mediterranean-Themed Birthday PartyThapelo Mokoena celebrated his 41st birthday at a Mediterranean-themed restaurant with his wife Lesego Tsepang and their two sons.They shared a glimpse of the day. Read more ⮕

Abdul Khoza Dedicates NFTA’s Best Supporting Actor for Nqoba on ‘The Wife’ to Brother SK With VideoAbdul Khoza dedicated his NFTA’s Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for Nqoba on ‘The Wife’ to his brother SK Khoza in a heartfelt video posted on Instagram. Read more ⮕

Wiseman Mncube Leaves ‘Uzalo’ after 5 Years with SABC Show, Emotional Farewell Captured on VideoAward-winning actor Wiseman Mncube has bowed out from Mzansi's most popular TV show 'Uzalo' to join a new show on Mzansi Magic called 'My Brother's Keeper'. Read more ⮕

Frank Rautenbach to lead a new M-Net family drama series ‘Summertide’Legendary actor, Frank Rautenbach will lead a new M-net family drama series, Summertide, set to air in January 2024 Read more ⮕

All Blacks count Bond villain among high-profile Hollywood fansA best-supporting actor Oscar winner and a James Bond villain, Javier Bardem is the latest All Blacks fan. Read more ⮕