When does the 2024 Six Nations start?

The 2024 Six Nations will present the powerhouses of Northern Hemisphere rugby a chance to make rankings gains on the South.Both teams exited the Rugby World Cup at the quarter-final stage with a lopsided draw ensuring they met eventual finalists

Also on the first weekend of the Six Nations, England travel to Rome to face Italy in a soft start to their campaign.Antoine Dupont calls for Tom Curry to apologise to Bongi MbonambiIreland play host to Wales in Dublin while Saturday 24 February will also see Scotland defend the Calcutta Cup when England come up to Murrayfield.There is another two-week gap between rounds before Italy take on Scotland in Rome to start the fourth round.

England are at Twickenham to take on Ireland and will be chasing their first win over the men in green since 2020.All three final round matches will take place on Saturday 16 March kicking off with Wales at home to Italy.

Ireland take on Scotland in Dublin and the day’s main event so-to-speak will be the infamous ‘Le-Crunch’ fixture between England and France from the Groupama Stadium in Lyon by which time the French crowds might have remembered how to cheer.Sat 10 Feb, Scotland v France (15:15)Sat 24 Feb, Scotland v England (17:45)Sat 16 March, Wales v Italy (15:15)

