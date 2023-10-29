When and who do Kaizer Chiefs play against next?

Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership2023/24 match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on the 28 October 2023 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePixCavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership2023/24 match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on the 28 October 2023 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
It’s a tough time to be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter. The Glamour Boys are struggling to pick up points in the DStv Premiership and they’re already out of the opening two cups of the season. Add to that the fact that they’ve sacked head coach Molefi Ntseki and demoted Arthur Zwane back to the academy structures.The good news for Amakhosi fans is that their team next play the winless Cape Town Spurs!In other news, Chiefs interim head coach Cavin Johnson has explained the reason behind Pule Mmodi’s absence in his side’s 2-1 loss against Golden Arrows.
Many Amakhosi fans were hoping to see Mmodi in action against his former side Arrows however the speedy winger was nowhere to be seen in Johnson’s match-day squad. Chiefs lacked bite in attack and Mmodi would’ve undoubtedly provided them with some much needed pace in attack however here’s why Johnson opted against playing him.“Players like Ashley Du Preez, Edmilson Dove, and Pule Mmodi were not out because they were unavailable. It’s the change we tried so that we can see something else.” the Amakhosi coach said as quoted by headtopics.com
"We tried to shuffle a little bit. There were some changes. I'm not saying there weren't changes. I thought the team played better. I thought they put a good shift but they go home sad because they know in their hearts that they should have gotten a second goal."