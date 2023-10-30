What to consider when choosing a medical aid

Most open medical schemes have begun publishing their benefits, contributions, and product enhancements for 2024, although the options can be confusing and overwhelming for many medical aid members. Due to design complexities and idiosyncrasies, making like-for-like comparisons between medical aids is almost impossible, and sifting through the fine print can be time-consuming and bewildering for the layperson.

In this article, we explore factors that should be considered when choosing a medical aid scheme and appropriate plan options. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Your affordability Affordability will naturally be the overriding factor when it comes to choosing an appropriate medical aid, so be sure to know exactly how much you can channel towards your healthcare premiums. Remember, medical aid is a high-cost budget item, and as a general guideline, your medical aid premiums should not account for more than 10% of your monthly expenditure.

It is also important to determine whether the scheme’s annual contribution increases have been out of kilter with the rest of the industry. Again, look at the scheme’s contribution increases over the past three to five years to ensure that they have been in line with market averages.Determine the extent to which the medical scheme has kept pace with technological innovation that allows for ease of interaction, claims submission, communication, and service provider interface. headtopics.com

Remember, your medical aid benefits are an integral part of your overall portfolio, and any shortfalls in cover may directly impact your financial circumstances and financial stability. If you need assistance choosing an appropriate medical aid, our advice is to seek guidance from an independent healthcare advisor.

