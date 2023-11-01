‘What Now’: What to expect from Trevor Noah’s new podcast

Earlier this year South African comedian Trevor Noah announced that he would being jumping on the podcast bandwagon. The former host of the Daily Show’s new podcast titled, the look and feel for the comedian’s podcast will be facilitated around the conversations that happen behind the scenes.

The outlet also notes that listeners and fans can expect conversations that are not only filled with comedic banter but conversations that are authentic and interesting.“My passion and my joy has always been connecting people and connecting ideas. On the podcast that’s what I’m going to be doing, finding a story, finding a person, finding a world and then trying to thread those things together.

Trevor Noah will also be producing his podcast having a more hands on approach with the type of content shared.“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people”, Trevor shared.

Spotify also noted that they were proud of their new collaboration with Noah who often combines topical discussions in a palatable manner through humour and insightful commentary.

