What happened to Chlora Lawrence, Martin Lawrence's mom?

The on-screen star moved on to marry Shamicka Gibbs on 10 July 2010. They have two daughters, Iyanna Faith (born in 2000) and Amara Trinity (born in 2002). On 25 April 2012, Martin filed for divorce from Gibbs, asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children., Martin has an estimated net worth of $110 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his 36-year-old successful entertainment industry.

Chlora Lawrence gained notoriety for being Martin Lawrence's mother. She made sacrifices, doing odd jobs for her six children to live comfortably. published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRIEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.