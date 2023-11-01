What Government Is Doing to Reduce Medicines Stockouts

Though the problem is not exclusive to South Africa, recent news about medicine stockouts paints a gloomy picture of the country's capacity to manage essential medicines. But the National Health Department's Khadija Jamaloodien says these reports shouldn't overshadow a broader trend. Instead, she argues that the health department has made significant strides to improve medicines availability through a series of national drug stock surveillance programs.

The software was rolled out incrementally at hospitals from 2014 and is now used in healthcare facilities across the country. The data feeds back to a series of national, provincial and district-level dashboards which show medicine levels across facilities.

A similar online tool is the Stock Visibility System, which is used to measure medicine levels at primary healthcare facilities across the country. Unlike RxSolution, it's accessed on a cell phone app and the data is stored in the cloud (RxSolution requires an in-house server). Healthcare workers scan medicines using the app to capture stocks.

Whether the surveillance systems played any role in this decline, and whether the same trend holds for stockouts of other drugs, is unclear.A paper published in June assessed the attitudes of 114 users of the National Surveillance Centre. These individuals, mostly managers and pharmacists at different levels in provincial health systems, are responsible for monitoring drug stocks and reporting shortages.

