Some people are wondering what the Springboks eat to perform in highly competitive global tournaments. The reigning world champions will take on the All Blacks in the final of the

Social media was abuzz when Retshegofaditswe Ox Nche posted a picture of himself with a sizable slice of chocolate cake. Fitness expert from North West University, Bert Moolman, says it’s all about balancing skill, physical fitness and endurance.

“From a strength and conditioning perspective, I think there’s a lot of hard work that goes into that. The guys are physically really strong and that helps. Obviously, it’s a contact, high-intensity sport. So, the bigger the collision and the bigger collisions you can create and handle, I think that’s a very big component of succeeding in the match. So, I think we’ve got a pretty strong gene pull in the Southern African part of the world. headtopics.com

Professor Lize Havemann-Nel from the same university says each player has unique nutritional requirements. “Let’s say for instance, we look at a 120kg rugby player and they are training between 3 and 5 hours a day, their energy requirements from a carbohydrates point of view can be between 5 to 7 grams per kilogram and even higher. And that equates to between about 600 and 800 or 900 grams of carbohydrates which is 45 to 60 slices of bread. So thankfully we don’t only feed our players bread.”

Meanwhile, a community rugby club in Inanda, Durban, is turning to sport to deter young people from getting involved in crime. What started as a group of children teaching each other rugby, is now the uMzinyati Ministeries Rugby Club.Seventeen-year-old Asanda Mnyandu says, “I like rugby because it teaches us how to be disciplined and how to respect each other inside and outside the game and it teaches us how to communicate with other kids and not be bullies to others. headtopics.com

