What a tournament! More than 30 records broken in Rugby World Cup 2023

In a historic final in Paris on 28 October Beauden Barrett (New Zealand) became the first player to ever score tries in two separate Rugby World Cup finals after scoring in 2023. Siya Kolisi (South Africa) became only the second player ever (and the first ever South African) to win the RWC twice as a captain. Meanwhile, All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock broke the records for the most overall winning appearances (23) and the most overall appearances (26).
South Africa (2019 winners) joined New Zealand as just the second country to ever win successive World Cup titles by winning in 2023 (NZ won successive titles in 2011 and 2015). South Africa’s record as the only country to not have conceded at least one try during appearances in the final came to an end in 2023 due to New Zealand’s Beauden BarrettNew Zealand broke their tie with Australia, England and South Africa and became the nation with the most finals appearances (5) since the tournament’s inception (they are also the nation with the most semi-finals appearances (9) and tied with France for the most quarter-finals appearances...
New Zealand became the first nation to cross the 50 matches won at the World Cup- they had won 49 matches before the tournament started – now they have won 54 matches
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mybroadband | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »