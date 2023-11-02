Western Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with warm temperatures

Cape Town is known for its harbour, its natural setting in the Cape Floristic Region and for landmarks such as Table Mountain and Cape Point. KwaZulu-Natal weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers – Thursday, 2 NovemberEastern Cape weather forecast: Mostly clear with warm temps – Thursday, 2 November
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »