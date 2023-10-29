Western Cape’s Clovelly Cable Bridge temporarily closed for safety

, a vital structure for transporting high- and medium voltage cables between Clovelly and Sun Valley, has been temporarily closed due to concerns about public safety.

The closure is a precautionary measure taken by the city authorities, and it is in effect until further notice.The city will initiate a thorough investigation into the structural integrity of the bridge to assess its condition and determine whether repairs are necessary. This proactive approach ensures the safety of all residents and visitors in the area.During the closure, members of the public are strongly advised not to use the bridge.

The duration of the closure may extend over a few months, as the structural assessments and any subsequent repairs must be carried out meticulously to guarantee the bridge's safety and functionality.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and emphasizes that this decision is made in the best interest of public safety,” said the City in a statement. The authorities will keep the public informed about the progress and any updates regarding the Clovelly Cable Bridge.

