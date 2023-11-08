Western Cape Police Commissioner urges public to report corrupt cops

After yet another police officer’s arrest on corruption allegations, Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile urged the public to report crooked cops. In the most recent example of suspected corruption involving a SAPS member, Cheslyn Heckrath, a police constable from Belhar Police Station, was arrested on Monday, 20 November at the station for allegedly accepting R1,000 to assist a fraud suspect escape from custody.

A video circulated on social media shows members of the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit storming the police station on Monday and handcuffing Heckrath while reading him a warrant of arrest for corruption and aiding and abetting an accused.According to Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, the policeman’s arrest relates to allegations that he accepted money and helped a 22-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, 17 November 2023 on suspicion of fraud, to escape from the holding cell





