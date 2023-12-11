Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe faces potential removal from office after a Judicial Conduct Tribunal found him guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-ANC president Jacob Zuma.

A 'small' Judicial Service Commission (JSC) – which excludes politicians – has now decided that Hlophe should face a second gross misconduct investigation over Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath's accusations that he used abusive language and assaulted a fellow judge. The small JSC has also reversed a previous Judicial Conduct Committee decision that Goliath should herself face a gross misconduct investigation over Hlophe's accusations that she was racist and had improperly recorded an exchange where he was allegedly heard swearing at her





