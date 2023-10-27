Western Cape cops fail to close more than 60% of serious crime cases, according to report

A Western Cape government report has revealed that police have failed to solve more than 60% of serious crimes in the province.Western Cape police have failed to solve more than 60% of serious crimes in the province, according to a provincial government report.

The 2023/24 Policing Needs and Priorities (PNP) report revealed the police's detection rate for serious crime in the Western Cape stood at just below 38%.

