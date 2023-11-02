West Africa drives towards digitisation

Another important challenge, cited by the event, was the dire need for technology supply and technical know-how in operating the equipment. Digitisation forms a vital role in in West Africa’s efforts to bolster its economies. Already, digitisation is transforming African retail payment systems, allowing consumers and businesses to save billions in transaction costs, facilitating financial inclusion, and enhancing the efficiency of fiscal and revenue administration.

However, to harness the benefits of digitisation, the region – as emphasised by the WEF summit – must address the provision of basic infrastructure particularly in remote areas. Access to electricity and basic Internet infrastructure are lacking which will have a ripple effect on the adoption of digital solutions.

Furthermore, addressing the basic skills gap is vital. Many people in these remote areas need training to understand these digital solutions, its impact, and how it can benefit their small businesses and local economies.Despite the abovementioned challenges, there’s also some important, encouraging developments. West Africa has a young population; in Nigeria the median age in 17.2 years which gives way to a population that is becoming increasingly tech savvy and digitally proficient.

There’s is also strong focus on digital initiatives in the country. The government has established a Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, emphasising the importance of this sector.

