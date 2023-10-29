Weekly Wrap: Old Pic DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali, Mörda Spoils Lynn Forbes, Bokke Shirts Run Out

Black Coffee, Enhle Mbali and Murdah Bongz have a picture together that is a blast from the past. Penny Ntuli from Gagasi FM showed people how generous she is by giving away a big gift. Linda Mtoba's love life was under scrutiny since divorcing Steven Meyer. A woman dealt with the Springbok t-shirt shortage in a smart way.Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle's husband, spent time with Lynn Forbes. South Africans were also fascinated by a picture of DJ Black Coffee, Murdah Bongz and Enhle Mbali.

An old pic of Black Coffee, Enhle Mbali and Murdah Bongz went viral, Linda Motba is allegedly dating. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images /Instagram/ @linda_mtooba/TikTok/@sharon_bokFollow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!as she eventually married and divorced Black Coffee. Many were in awe that she had been there for Black Coffe since day one.was all the rave.

DJ Black Coffee Gives Lecture at Harvard University Business School: “What a Humbling Experience”DJ Black Coffee just keeps on inspiring. The DJ shared that he gave a lecture at Harvard University Business School and even shared some pictures from the lecture. Read more ⮕

Black Coffee delivers a lecture at Harvard UniversityBlack Coffee recently gave a lecture at the prestigious Harvard Business school, proving there are no limits to how far dreams can take you. Read more ⮕

Springbok heroes on finding light at the end of the All Black tunnel: 'It was written'Springbok heroes on finding light at the end of the All Black tunnel: 'It was written' Read more ⮕

Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup finalBoks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup final Read more ⮕

Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup finalDefending champions South Africa expect Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against 'greatest foes' New Zealand to be a 'grind' as both teams eye what would be a record fourth tournament title. Read more ⮕

Black Friday 2023: Retailers to get a R24 billion boostThe Black Friday season is expected to create additional retail turnover of R26.6 billion for South African retailers in 2023. Read more ⮕