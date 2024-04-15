Weekend's Events: Surfing Competition in Australia and Bisket Jatra Festival in Nepal

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

US surfer Kelly Slater competes during the Margaret River Pro surfing competition at Margaret River, in Western Australia on April 15, 2024. Nepalese people sing, dance, and smear vermilion-colored powder on each other during the ‘Sindoor Jatra’ festival as part of the Bisket Jatra festival in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 April 2024. Thousands of Nepalese gathered to celebrate the Bisket Jatra festival which is also celebrated to mark the Nepali New Year 2081, especially in the ethnic Newar communities in Bhaktapur.

