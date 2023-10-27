Weather update: Hail, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms expected in several provinces

Following a week of extreme heat and dryness over southern Africa, parts of South Africa are in for a prolonged spell of widespread rainfall, heavy in places, the

Heavy rain is expected from Saturday over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and will spread to parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo on Sunday. The weather service has warned South Africans of a dramatic drop in daytime maximum temperatures over the eastern provinces, including Gauteng.Wet and cold weekend expected for the southern provinces spreading to the east on Sunday.Much of the highveld can expect maximum temperatures in the low teens on Monday and Tuesday, with Johannesburg likely to peak at only about 11 to 12°C.

“There is even a small, but distinct possibility of light snowfalls over the Roossenekal pass as well as the Belfast and Dullstroom areas of the Mpumalanga escarpment early next week.” Cold, moist and windy conditions are expected over the Highveld from the east on Sunday, resulting in severe thunderstorms with large, damaging hail, heavy downpours and strong, damaging surface winds.Provinces which may be affected by severe storms include north-eastern Free State, western KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, southern Limpopo as well as the highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga. headtopics.com

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to gusty winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, south-eastern parts of the North West and the eastern parts of the Free State.4. North-West ProvinceWeather: Partly cloudy in the south and west in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but cool to cold in the south. Windy in places over the interior and along the coast.

Weather update: Cold front and strong winds expected in parts of Western CapeWeather update: Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape Read more ⮕

Wet and cold weather conditions expected this weekendShorts and slops or an umbrella? Here's what the weather holds for every province in South Africa on Friday, 27 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Significant RAIN, SNOW and COLD expected this weekendThe SA Weather Services warned that significant RAIN, SNOW, and COLD are expected this weekend. Here is the latest information. Read more ⮕

Western Cape weather forecast: Mostly clear with cool temps- Thursday, 26 OctoberThe Western Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Mpumalanga weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the seasonMpumalanga will experience a sunny, but cold day throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

North West weather forecast: Isolated thundershowersThe North West will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕