Weather update: Hail, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms expected in several provinces

Following a week of extreme heat and dryness over southern Africa, parts of South Africa are in for a prolonged spell of widespread rainfall, heavy in places, the
Heavy rain is expected from Saturday over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal and will spread to parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo on Sunday. The weather service has warned South Africans of a dramatic drop in daytime maximum temperatures over the eastern provinces, including Gauteng.Wet and cold weekend expected for the southern provinces spreading to the east on Sunday.Much of the highveld can expect maximum temperatures in the low teens on Monday and Tuesday, with Johannesburg likely to peak at only about 11 to 12°C.
“There is even a small, but distinct possibility of light snowfalls over the Roossenekal pass as well as the Belfast and Dullstroom areas of the Mpumalanga escarpment early next week.” Cold, moist and windy conditions are expected over the Highveld from the east on Sunday, resulting in severe thunderstorms with large, damaging hail, heavy downpours and strong, damaging surface winds.Provinces which may be affected by severe storms include north-eastern Free State, western KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, southern Limpopo as well as the highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga. headtopics.com
A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to gusty winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, south-eastern parts of the North West and the eastern parts of the Free State.4. North-West ProvinceWeather: Partly cloudy in the south and west in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but cool to cold in the south. Windy in places over the interior and along the coast.