WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm, more rain and snow to turn South Africa DANGEROUS

A. Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging Winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

B. Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail are expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape and south-western parts of North- West Province.

C. Yellow level 2 warning: Disruptive Snow leading to closing of passes, dangerous driving conditions and loss of vulnerable livestock is expected over extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and extreme eastern parts of Free State.A. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Kamiesberg of the Northern Cape, Matzikama and Cederberg Local Municipalities of the Western Cape as well as Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality of North- West Province.

⛈🌩Weather outlook for Monday, 30 October 2023. Cloudy and cold conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts, with

