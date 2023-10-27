WEATHER: Heavy rain, flooding and disruptive snowfall expected this weekend

A. A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads and bridges as well as disruption to livelihoods is expected over parts of the Wild Coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

B. A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to gusty winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail is expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the south-eastern parts of the North West and the eastern parts of the Free State.

C. A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to temporary disruptions of beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay. D. A yellow level 2 warning for winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Alexander Bay and Cape Agulhas.An intense cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the southern, central and eastern parts of the country from Sunday until Wednesday (29 October to 01 November). headtopics.com

