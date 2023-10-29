WEATHER: Cold rainy week expected in Gauteng this week

Following a week of extreme heat, parts of South Africa including Gauteng are in for a prolonged spell of widespread rainfall, heavy in places, said SA Weather Service.is expected on Sunday in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo during Sunday.“It is particularly on Monday and Tuesday when widespread, tropically sourced rainfall will set in over the central and eastern half of the country with heavy falls and flooding a distinct likelihood,” said the weather service.

Much of the highveld can expect maximum temperatures in the low teens on Monday and Tuesday, with Johannesburg likely to peak at only about 11 to 12°C. Some high-lying areas may even see single digit maximum temperatures.

