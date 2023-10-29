Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Snow expected in these provinces

South Africa is bracing itself for a tumultuous weather event as severe thunderstorms, disruptive snow, and dangerous winds are predicted across several provinces.has issued warnings for the Gauteng region, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, and the Free State.Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela cautioned, “Another warning we have on Sunday is some disruptive snow, which might lead to dangerous driving conditions in the Eastern Cape.

The storm system is expected to intensify over the western parts of the North West province and spread into the Northern Cape. Disruptive snowfall will remain a concern in the Drakensberg mountain area, while cold conditions will impact Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.These extreme weather conditions pose significant risks to residents and travelers in affected regions.

