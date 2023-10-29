We won! Springboks’ joy as they beat All-Blacks in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa face the Haka during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Franco Mostert of South Africa attempts to claim the line out against Brodie Retallick of New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Ethan de Groot of New Zealand is challenged during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) headtopics.com
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrate the victory at full time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates the victory at full time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) headtopics.com
Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa down with an injury and forced to go off during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 28: Fans gather at the Paris Rugby Village on Place de la Concorde (Concord Square) for the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. The country’s interior minister ordered reinforced security at World Cup venues this month after France raised its national threat level to its highest level (“Attack Emergency Level”) following a fatal stabbing in Arras on October 13th. headtopics.com