We tested the South African government’s “DSDTV” streaming video channel

The Department of Social Development’s free-to-use streaming platform — DSDTV — launched on 27 July 2023, and by 6 September, it had accumulated over 500,000 “hits”.of the National Council of Provinces, said her department opted to launch its own over-the-top (OTT) platform as it can’t afford the price of airtime offered by third-party service providers.

“The OTT platform allows the department to have a central place where ordinary citizens can watch and find information on the work of the department and its entities without over-relying on the mainstream media,” said Zulu.

“They sell airtime and have a mandate. The truth of the matter is that government cannot afford… this airtime,” she added. “The government’s policy on communications guides that between 1% to 5% of the department’s budget should be allocated to fund communication,” she said. headtopics.com

She described the money spent on the platform as a “drop in the ocean”, considering that R17 billion was spent on social assistance in July 2023. “To date, we have over 500,000 hits which were recorded with the people downloading the information, not only from South Africa, but even from different countries.

GCIS is government’s public relations arm. It captures and shares government-related media content, including press releases, speeches, cabinet statements, and photos and videos of important events and officials.We signed up for and tested the Department of Social Development’s streaming service to find out what it is like. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines

