'We stand for humanity': ANC on Israel-Palestine conflict

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Hamas, saying the world needs to unite behind Palestinians.It said when South Africa faced apartheid - other countries joined its struggle for liberation“We are not going to keep quiet as you are busy with the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in the country. As we were opposed to Nazi Germany, we are going to be opposed to the apartheid Israel.

The party prepared a memorandum of demands to hand over to US representatives – but there was no sign of any US embassy official to receive it.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnupdates »

| 'UN is all words and no action': UN Israel-Palestine resolutions fail as thousands dieIN-DEPTH | 'UN is all words and no action': UN Israel-Palestine resolutions fail as thousands die Read more ⮕

| Minister Naledi Pandor says Israel's occupation of Palestine 'bred hatred, suffering and pain'WATCH | Minister Naledi Pandor says Israel's occupation of Palestine 'bred hatred, suffering and pain' Read more ⮕

| An objective, neutral broker on Palestine-Israel question will greatly serve humanityANALYSIS | An objective, neutral broker on Palestine-Israel question will greatly serve humanity Read more ⮕

DA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipalityDA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipality Read more ⮕

DA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipalityDA will help ANC reclaim Mpumalanga's only non-ANC-led municipality Read more ⮕

ANC NEC supports cutting ties with ‘dictatorial’ EFF and pro-Israel PA in municipal coalitionsThe ANC NEC has ratified a decision which is likely to see the party cut ties with the EFF and Patriotic Alliance at the local government level. Read more ⮕