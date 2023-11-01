We're on the road to nowhere

Our country is riddled with violent crime, poverty, and underdevelopment. With the unemployment rate at a staggering 35%, we have the highest rate of joblessness in the world. We are home to a country with one of the highest HIV prevalences in the world. For some time now, South Africa has occupied the number-one spot of being one of the most unequal societies in the world.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.