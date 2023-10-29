'We're not geniuses!' Nienaber says after RWC final selection pays off

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has hailed the team's depth and versatility after they won the Rugby World Cup.Nienaber said the country's record fourth title after previous successes in 1995, 2007 and 2019, had been long in the planning.

Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok had been first-choice halfbacks in the run-up to Saturday's final in which South Africa edged New Zealand 12-11. Pollard hadn't even made the initial squad and was only called up as an injury replacement for hooker Malcom Marx. That had left the squad with just one specialist hooker in Bongi Mbonambi.

"I'm not saying we're geniuses!" said Nienaber, who took over from Rassie Erasmus as head coach after the latter had led the Boks to glory in Japan before taking up a director of rugby role."It's not genius, it's just that the players we have have the ability to give us different tactical viewpoints. headtopics.com

"We came a long way with the players," he said."We always planned for this World Cup, since 2018. Massive credit to our fans.

