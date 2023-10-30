South Africans needed a good message because as a nation, it faced several serious challenges 'politically, economically and socially'.

And united we shall stand as millions of fans in South Africa and abroad passionately celebrated the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup final win on Saturday night, once again bringing hope and unity to an increasingly divided country. Bok captain Siya Kolisi said the Boks were inspired to make history by the people of SA. In an on-field post-match interview, he explained how important the win was not only for the team but for a struggling country.

“They are genuinely great players. Rugby is a big sport in Model C and private schools. Most of the players were students groomed in our schools so we feel like we know them,” she said.“Many people who love and understand rugby started from their school days. So maybe that’s why it’s appealing to young, educated youth.”’ “ability to bring the nation together makes me identify with them. They stand for perseverance and hope. headtopics.com

“We are experiencing some of the worst conflicts and polarisation. We have seen racially discriminatory legislation coming through the system,” he said.“This win is very similar and maybe even more important than the 1995 win around Nelson Mandela. We needed this. We need to see that black, white and other colours can work together as a team,” he said.

“Millions are living in poverty and the economy is not growing. We need to change things. SA needs to reform in a fundamental way like we reformed back in the late ’80s. Business Unity South Africa (BLSA) president Bonang Mohale said this was the victory the country needed. headtopics.com

