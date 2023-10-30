– we must honour Siya Kolisi and Springboks team

The spirit of celebration will probably go long into next week and will settle across the whole country as the Boks take their trophy to the people.

While the image of Siya Kolisi hoisting the Webb Ellis Cup into the Paris night sky will be emblematic for many as the face of Rugby World Cup victory – it was the battered face of Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard which summed up the bloody brutal encounter with the All Blacks. Pollard had a deep gash to his cheek bone, but didn’t even bother trying to wipe away the stream of blood which flowed from it. He probably only noticed later, when told to clean up a bit for the presentations.

It was as if their lives depended on it. No surprise that Pieter-Steph du Toit was Man of the Match for his almost superhuman work rate on the field.commitment to move beyond that sporting cliché and literally put their bodies on the line, the All Blacks would have been going home with the Cup.

The New Zealanders were also gracious in defeat – a sign of the deep respect that both teams have for each other – unlike the churlish English and French and their fans. It has been said many times before – by Kolisi in particular – that this team played their hearts out for their country. It was, they all realised, about much more than just rugby.

