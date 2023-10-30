'We have to change our plans': Miss World shares 'necessary' postponement of the global event

crowning at the weekend in Pretoria, Miss World organisers have announced the 71st final will take place in March 2024.

The prestigious event, initially set for December, will now take place on Saturday, 2 March, in Delhi, India. Per communique from the organisers, the change in when the pageant will be hosted was necessitated by an announcement by the Indian government that there will be elections.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

