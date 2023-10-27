‘We get a lot of hatred here’: South Africans who are All Blacks fans cry

Thankfully, the world is getting civilised, but before, some fans were hurt or killed for supporting a team of their choice. Sharing on the All Blacks Instagram, the South Africans who are All Blacks fans cried out while others only showed their support.

“Cmon Boys 🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿 as a South African supporting All blacks, we get a lot of hatred here, but my blood is black🖤”“Behind you g”ys lessssgo, all the way from South africa. Lessssgo ABsss.”

“All the best”my amazing team All Blacks 🙌🖤🏈Will always be proud of you guys👌Always believe in you all🙏#Proud South African, AllBlacks4life supporter🖤🏈🔥 🖤”A post shared by All Blacks (@allblacks)Tom Curry claimed that Springboks star Bongi Mbonambi racially abused him, showing hatred, and many feared he would miss the All Blacks final.ALSO READ:This decision did not sit well with England rugby, who expressed dissatisfaction. headtopics.com

“Disgusting decision by World Rugby. Had the roles been reversed we know ot would have been different” “Tom was actually incredibly gracious about it, didn’t go to the press, wouldn’t comment on it and to get a load of abuse is disgusting! We’re with you Tom!”

“Had this been the other way round I’m sure it would have been reviewed. Absolutely disgraceful decision by world rugby!”

