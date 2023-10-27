'We are so proud of him': Cape Town comes out in support of Cheslin Kolbe

"Just to see walk onto the field gives you goosebumps. It's an indescribable feeling," said the Springbok wing's father, Andrew, from France.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.'It's mindboggling': Motsoaledi hammered again in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit court sagaA new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

Read more:

News24 »

Junior Project Manager at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Application Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

XR Gamer Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Scrum Master at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

COMPTIA N+ essential / IT Technical Support Admin - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

.NET Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕