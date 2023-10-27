WCED and Wesgro join forces to transform education and drive innovation

The Western Cape Education Department has teamed up with Wesgro, the province’s official agency for tourism, trade and investment, to launch Edu Invest. This initiative aims to boost investment in education and spur innovation across the Western Cape.

Edu Invest aims to serve as an investment gateway in the rapidly evolving education sector and to act as a unifying platform that encourages long-term public-private partnerships.Also read:With the Western Cape’s education system gaining approximately 18 000 new students each year, the demand for independent and low-fee schools is more urgent than ever.

Edu Invest focuses on generating investments in new private schools, including those catering to underprivileged communities. This approach aims to alleviate the overcrowding seen in public schools and improve the overall quality of education in the region. headtopics.com

Currently, the Western Cape has 1 754 schools, of which 1 449 are public. In contrast to provinces like Gauteng, there is a noticeable shortage of independent schools in the Western Cape. The high learner-to-teacher ratio, particularly among government-funded teachers, further stresses the need for additional schools.Looking for things to do in the city at half the price? Let these great offers inspire you and fuel your imagination! Get themDavid Maynier, the Western Cape’s minister of education, emphasised the initiative’s importance, stating, ‘We are not just paying lip service to change in the Western Cape.

Wrenelle Stander, the CEO of Wesgro, stressed the role of educational innovation for economic prosperity. According to Stander, private-sector investments will not only elevate academic performance but will also increase the region’s competitiveness. headtopics.com

