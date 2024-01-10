Wave of Misinformation Targets Taiwan's Presidential Candidate

There has been a wave of online misinformation in Taiwan aimed at the DPP's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim. Experts and Taiwanese officials say this campaign is linked to Beijing, which has made no secret of its disapproval of frontrunner Lai Ching-te.





