Wave of Misinformation Targets Taiwan's Presidential Candidate

A wave of online misinformation in Taiwan is targeting the DPP's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim. Experts believe this campaign is linked to Beijing's disapproval of Lai Ching-te.

There has been a wave of online misinformation in Taiwan aimed at the DPP's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim. Experts and Taiwanese officials say this campaign is linked to Beijing, which has made no secret of its disapproval of frontrunner Lai Ching-te.

