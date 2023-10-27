Watter kant? Zizi Kodwa shows ‘pride and joy’ to the Springboks

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa has continued to show immense support towards the Springboks — the South African national rugby team will be taking the All Black head-on in the final 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament in Paris, France on Saturday, 28 October.Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa was appreciated by several social media users after he was spotted showing the Boks boys love and support at a rugby field in Paris recently.

“I joined the Springboks Captain’s Run to send well wishes to the Bokke. The Springboks are ready for the final. This your team, fellow South Africans. Let’s get behind our pride and joy! Yivale maBhokobhoko !” he wrote.Earlier this week Kodwa once again had the Springboks’ back when he made his stance known in the matter regarding the Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi vs England’s Tom Curry.

“The president has received a lot of messages in this regard via us and directly. South Africans from all walks of life have reached out to him. He said to me I must relay the fact that he’s considering the request,”are ready for the final. This your team, fellow South Africans. Let’s get behind our pride and joy! Yivale maBhokobhoko!TAKE A LOOK AT SOME COMMENTS FROM SOUTH AFRICANS BELOW…“Lekker man. Tomorrow is going to be a great day to be South African,” @SummoMTBer commented. headtopics.com

“Very refreshing to see a sports Minister who actually likes sports, keep up the good work my leader,” @kingkenzo015 wrote.Tonight on Scandal: Taps interferes in things he shouldn’t

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Zizi Kodwa: Rassie For Bafana Bafana!Zizi Kodwa: Rassie For Bafana Bafana! Read more ⮕

Minister of Sport openly tries to recruit Rassie Erasmus for BafanaSouth Africa's Minister of Sport, Zizi Kodwa, believes Rassie Erasmus could and should be the man to fix the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Springboks cheered on in the streets of Paris by Mzansi supportersMinister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa joined the Captain’s run this morning to wish the team well ahead of the final match. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Lion pride and hyena clan standoff [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, a lion pride and a big hyena clan have a standoff. Read more ⮕

JHB Pride devoted to queer community who can’t march for themselvesThe annual event is taking place at the Wanderers Stadium in Sandton on Saturday, where scores of people are expected to gather to celebrate the queer community. Read more ⮕

Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its nameEskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. Read more ⮕