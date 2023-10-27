Watter kant? Zizi Kodwa shows ‘pride and joy’ to the Springboks

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa has continued to show immense support towards the Springboks — the South African national rugby team will be taking the All Black head-on in the final 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament in Paris, France on Saturday, 28 October.Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa was appreciated by several social media users after he was spotted showing the Boks boys love and support at a rugby field in Paris recently.
“I joined the Springboks Captain’s Run to send well wishes to the Bokke. The Springboks are ready for the final. This your team, fellow South Africans. Let’s get behind our pride and joy! Yivale maBhokobhoko !” he wrote.Earlier this week Kodwa once again had the Springboks’ back when he made his stance known in the matter regarding the Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi vs England’s Tom Curry.
"The president has received a lot of messages in this regard via us and directly. South Africans from all walks of life have reached out to him. He said to me I must relay the fact that he's considering the request,"
"Very refreshing to see a sports Minister who actually likes sports, keep up the good work my leader," @kingkenzo015 wrote.