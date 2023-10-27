Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name

Well-known loadshedding app EskomSePush is standing in solidarity with Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

The app changed its name to EskomSeKant, just in time for its latest update that loadshedding would remain suspended for the weekend.' Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) October 26, 2023 The reference pays tribute to Mbonambi who was investigated by World Rugby this week for allegedly directing a racial slur toward England’s Tom Curry.

In clips shared on social media from the game on Saturday, Curry is picked up on the mic saying “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”.RELATED: (LISTEN) Forensic audio analysis 'proves' what Bongi Mbonambi might've said headtopics.com

The story ran rife in the British media, but South Africans were quick to point out that Curry may have heard ‘wyd kant’ which is Afrikaans for ‘wide side’. South Africans also couldn’t miss an opportunity to find a little humour in the situation, much like EskomSePush.World Rugby dismissed the allegations due to ‘insufficient evidence’ but did not definitively acquit Mbonambi.They also claimed he used the same slur against Curry in a test match in November 2022.

The Springbok camp however doesn’t seem too bothered if the video of the team yelling ‘watter kant’ at Mbonambi in training is anything to go by. Bongi Mbonambi is in full flight and full of energy at the Boks training session just outside Paris. #Springboks #RWC2023 🇿🇦🏉 pic.twitter.com/XCwW4FNFMR headtopics.com

' Hendrik Cronjé (@hendrikcronje71) October 25, 2023 Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has also shown his support for Mbonambi... in true Rassie fashion.' Rholane Tarantino (@AbutiRowRow) October 26, 2023 This article first appeared on 947 :

