Waterval police are hot on the heels of business robbery suspects

It is alleged that the suspects were driving a silver Grey Hyundai i10 motor vehicle when they stopped in front of the tavern. Two suspects alighted from the motor vehicle and went inside the tavern and the third one remained.

One of the suspects produced a firearm and went straight to the cashier who was behind the counter and hit him on the head with a firearm while instructing him to lie down. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from a drawer and also R430.00 from the victim’s pocket.

Afterwards, the suspects took three cases of liquor, two Samsung and three Nokia cellphones and later fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects is known to the victim and a manhunt have since been launched for their apprehension.

Anyone with information that can assist is encouraged to contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant Khangwelo Michael Makhera on 015 556 8018/ 076 123 8636 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS App.

