WATCH: World Rugby awards snubs Springboks stars [VIDEO]

The Springboks’ players and coach lost out on all the big awards at the glitzy annual awards ceremony. Image: X/@WorldRugbyThe Springboks’ players and coach lost out on all the big awards at the glitzy annual awards ceremony. Image: X/@WorldRugbywhich took place in Paris on Sunday night. Three members of the Springbok set-up, Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok and Jacques Nienaber, were in contention to win awards, but none of them did.

Etzebeth was shortlisted in the World Rugby Player of the Year category, but lost out to All Blacks flank Ardie Savea, who scooped the biggest prize of the night. Libbok was nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year, but that award went to South African-born All Blacks wing Mark Telea.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Rugby World Cup final: Springboks fans slam Prince KaybeeSpringboks fans are unhappy with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in France. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final preview: Springboks v All BlacksSpringboks v All Blacks: Who will win a record-breaking fourth Rugby World Cup title after the final whistle sounds on Saturday night? Read more ⮕

AKA’s old post resurfaces ahead of Springboks, All Blacks Rugby World Cup final'May your courageous spirit be with our boys today': AKA’s posts about the Springboks have instilled more hope in South Africans. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks crowned Rugby World Cup champions after beating New Zealand 12The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in the Rugby World Cup final for the Webb Ellis Cup and the historic title of most successful RWC team. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Springboks crowned 2023 Rugby World Cup championsThe Springboks beat the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, 28 October. Read more ⮕