WATCH: World in Union – TURN UP THE VOLUME!

Ox Nche of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2023 South Africa RWC Training Monday 23rd October 2023. At Stade des Fauvettes Rue de Paris Domont, Île-de-France France.

Photo Steve Haag Sports / BackpagepixOx Nche of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2023 South Africa RWC Training Monday 23rd October 2023. At Stade des Fauvettes Rue de Paris Domont, Île-de-France France. Photo Steve Haag Sports / BackpagepixExciting Halloween events in Johannesburg this weekend: 27 – 29 October

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Rain set to hit World Cup final, Boks to turn to Pollard?Rain set to hit World Cup final, Boks to turn to Pollard? Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Excitement runs high at Siya Kolisi's primary school in GqeberhaWATCH | Rugby World Cup final: Excitement runs high at Siya Kolisi's primary school in Gqeberha Read more ⮕

WATCH: Golf superstar Ernie Els wishes Boks good luck for World Cup finalSouth African golf star Ernie Els has wished Siya Kolisi and the Springbok team well ahead of the World Cup final against the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

‘Official state visit’ to watch Rugby World Cup final kicks up Theewaterskloof Municipality funding spatTwo senior Theewaterskloof Municipality officials are headed to RWC final, but questions have been raised about funding and the real reason behind the trip. Read more ⮕

Watch: Boks to win the World Cup final!The Money Man tells Zels he's ready to wrap his Maserati when the Boks beat the All Blacks to keep the Webb Ellis Cup. Read more ⮕

WATCH: DJ Khaled rallies behind World Cup finalistsDJ Khaled has once again shared a passionate message of support ahead of the Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and All Blacks. Read more ⮕