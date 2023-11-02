WATCH: World champion Boks party on … and tears from Rassie

Several clips on social media have done the rounds in recent days, some funny, and some bringing tears to the eyes.breaking down at the airport on the team’s arrival back in the country on Tuesday is one such video that’s got the tears flowing.

Damian Willemse seems to be leading the way, with him in some video clips and pictures still wearing his full Bok kit from last Saturday’s final.Here is a collection of some of the best we’ve seen of the Boks, following their 12-11 win against the All Blacks to win a fourth Webb Ellis Cup at the weekend.November 1, 2023The forgotten history of nonracial rugby: Gqeberha’s unforgettable legacy

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Avid Cape Town rugby fan dies suddenly, soon after celebrating Boks' World Cup winWATCH | Avid Cape Town rugby fan dies suddenly, soon after celebrating Boks' World Cup win

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Siya Kolisi leads Boks arrival with World Cup trophy in hand [watch]Siya Kolisi arrived with a roar as he led the Springboks back home. The Boks landed at OR Tambo airport on Tuesday morning.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Watch: Every point from the Boks' World Cup winAs the dust settles on South Africa's fourth World Cup win, relive every point scored by the Springboks as they made history in France.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks can shine again in 2027, but SA Rugby must hold on to Rassie ErasmusIf the Springboks are to launch a serious challenge for the 2027 Rugby World Cup then Rassie Erasmus needs to be a part of the set-up.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks can shine again in 2027, but SA Rugby must hold on to Rassie ErasmusIf the Springboks are to launch a serious challenge for the 2027 Rugby World Cup then Rassie Erasmus needs to be a part of the set-up.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: WATCH: Emotional Rassie Erasmus tears up at Springboks’ homecomingCheck out this emotional video of Rassie Erasmus tearing up at the Springboks' homecoming at OR Tambo on Tuesday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »