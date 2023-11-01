WATCH: ‘We did it Glammy!’ – Kairo Forbes celebrates SASMA win

According to SASMA, this award is dedicated to “young, dynamic influencers under the age of 18 who have been relentlessly shaping their presence on social media platforms”.In a sweet Instagram post, she thanked her family for the love and support.

