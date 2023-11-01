HEAD TOPICS

WATCH: ‘We did it Glammy!’ – Kairo Forbes celebrates SASMA win

TheCitizen_News1 min.

Award-winning influencer, Kairo Forbes, is overjoyed following her South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) win

According to SASMA, this award is dedicated to “young, dynamic influencers under the age of 18 who have been relentlessly shaping their presence on social media platforms”.In a sweet Instagram post, she thanked her family for the love and support.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Watch: AKA’s daughter Kairo Forbes wins her first awardLike father like daughter - AKA's Kairo Forbes won her first award, and she sends a heartfelt message to her later father
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Kairo Forbes Wins 1st Award at SASMA As Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year: “Your Dad Is Proud”Kairo Forbes has bagged a Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year at the South African Social Media Award, raising questions among social media users.
Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘I just know how proud you are’: AKA’s mom on Springbok winLynn Forbes couldn't help but think about how proud AKA would have been if he was here to watch the Springboks win another World Cup.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Memorable moments as the Springboks make Rugby World Cup historyWATCH | Memorable moments as the Springboks make Rugby World Cup history
Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Siya Kolisi's Zwide family overjoyed at Boks' victory as alma mater does celebratory marchWATCH | Siya Kolisi's Zwide family overjoyed at Boks' victory as alma mater does celebratory march
Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Ramaphosa compares adversity Boks faced in retaining World Cup to SA's economic challengesWATCH | Ramaphosa compares adversity Boks faced in retaining World Cup to SA's economic challenges
Source: News24 | Read more »