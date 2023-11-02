WATCH: Trevor Nyakane brings the dance moves home [VIDEO]

channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!

THESANEWS: Springboks’ Trevor Nyakane brings the dance moves home [watch]Trevor Nyakane broke out his famous moves as the Springboks touched down in Gauteng. Fans were glad to see the famous dance in the flesh!

THESANEWS: WATCH: Thousands gather to welcome Springboks home [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of special scenes at OR Tambo International airport as thousands gathered to welcome the Springboks.

THESANEWS: WATCH: Elephant sits on a rhino to make him leave the waterhole [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, an elephant sits on rhino to make him leave the waterhole.

THESANEWS: WATCH: Julius Malema blasts Ramaphosa’s ‘fake holiday’ [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Julius Malema has slammed President Ramaphosa over the Springbok victory public holiday date.

THESANEWS: WATCH: Johannesburg LOAD SHEDDING changes [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Johannesburg residents can expect to see a change in their load shedding schedule.

THESANEWS: WATCH: Crowds goes wild as Springboks arrives [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of The Springboks made a grand entrance at a packed OR Tambo airport on Tuesday.

