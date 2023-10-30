WATCH: The top ten hijacking hotspots in South Africa [VIDEO]

NEWS IN A MINUTE: Listen or watch the full versions of theA significant 6.4% decrease in hijacking cases has been recorded in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year according toBheki Cele who presented crime stats on 18 August. A total of 5 488 carjacking incidents were recorded this year compared to 5 866 recorded in the same period in 2022. The number of reported hijacking cases since the start of 2023 show a significant decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Norwegian AmbassadorSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Japan's Trade Minister Says G7 Not Creating New Economic Order to Exclude Any CountriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Szijjarto to Sputnik: Hungary Will Block New EU Sanctions on Russia If Energy TargetedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Druze Member of Knesset to Sputnik: We Will Fight Like Any IsraeliSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕