WATCH: The latest fuel projection for next week [VIDEO]

The latest fuel projections from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) for November 2023 shows some excellent news for petrol drivers and diesel car owners. This news comes on the back of massive price hikes for both petrol and diesel earlier this month, as reported by The South African website. Below, the latest projections as received by The South African website from the CEF, effective Thursday, 26 October 2023.Petrol 93 decrease of 196 cents, Petrol 95 decrease of 201 cents, Diesel 0.

005% decrease of 108 cents and Illuminating Paraffin decrease of 98 cents.

