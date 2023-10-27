WATCH: Springboks cheered on in the streets of Paris by Mzansi supporters

Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa joined the captain’s run this morning to wish the team well ahead of the final match.Bok fever has truly cornered South Africans into a chokehold, but the palpable feeling of patriotism isn’t only evident in Mzansi but also even in the streets of France whereIn the video the Gwijo Squad sang louder as they saw the locks, who were seemingly on a stroll with their wives.

The Gwijo Squad is a sports fans movement with the purpose of being a catalyst for transformation in South African sport and stimulating an inclusive involvement of sport fans in the country. The supporter’s movement was established in 2017 after Springboks ‘A’ faced the French Barbarians in Durban in an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium.One fan that is now Gwijo Squad chairman, Chulumanco Macingwane, contacted a few friends concerned about this paucity of support. After a week, 35 people united in Soweto to add their voices to a game that saw the same two teams face each other-giving birth to the Gwijo Squad.

"The Gwijo Squad is South African and South Africans are the Gwijo Squad," Macingwane is quoted on the group's – who has been in France to support the national team since last week – joined the captain's run this morning to wish the team well ahead of the final against New Zealand.

A touching video of kids wishing the team well has been making the rounds on social media, where the children mentioned each member of the Bok team by name – not just the squad that will take the field on Saturday.While some have shown their patriotism through heartfelt messages, others have used the opportunity to joke around the Springboks and its infamous Bomb Squad.

