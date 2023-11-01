Watch: Springboks captain Siya Kolisi twerks to Zakes Bantwini’s hit Osama

They had many injuries, but their teamwork and commitment to make South Africa proud made them go through.In the final, it was the All Blacks who saw the Springboks’ wrath, losing 11-12.Upon coming home, it’s been celebrations since they landed at the airport.Nandi Madida shared their videos on Instagram, and she shared a video speaking on the twerking.Siya Kolisi. image via Instagram @siyakolisiAt an event when the Springboks had been inspiring the young generation, it was a day of joy.

“Such a supportive wife 🥺❤️ you’re such an inspiration beautiful queen 😍 Ngiyakuthanda! ❤️ mangikhula ngifuna ukufana nawe 🫵❤️”“The scream you scrampt in slide 2, represents all of us 🇿🇦😂 Thank you very much.”“My daughter loves your husband so much uthi “nangu umunt wami” everytime she sees him😂😂😂 lapho she’s 3 😂”“The scream you scrampt in slide 2, represents all of us 🇿🇦😂 Thank you very much.

