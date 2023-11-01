WATCH: Springbok star gives away World Cup medal

The double World Cup-winning Springbok squad visited MultiChoice City, the headquarters of giant sports broadcaster SuperSport, in Randburg, Johannesburg for an official event. Part of the entertainment for the day was the young boy went viral on social media during the World Cup for his sage advice to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and later for his performance singing at a talent show whilst wearing a South Africa rugby jersey.Inside a packed MultiChoice City, the fan was given an opportunity to the crowd and he starts off with an ode to Cheslin Kolbe.

“Cheslin Kolbe… you are my favourite because you inspire me. So that’s why I want to be a pocket rocket just like you,” the fan said to the crowd’s pleasure. This prompted the Springbok wing to get up and join the fan stage. Kolbe engulfed the boy in big hug and then handed over his winners’ medal to him.

