WATCH: Springbok RETURN DATE confirmed [VIDEO]

The Springbok squad are due to arrive back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: X/@Springboks“Springbok arrival time back in South Africa CONFIRMED”squad will arrive back in South Africa from France at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg onAnd they will have the Webb Ellis Cup in their luggage!. In case you missed it … the Springboks eked out a narrowwin over the All Blacks in Saturday’s final in Paris to claim a record fourth World Cup title.

channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Watch: Springbok Trevor Nyakane’s dancing starts a war on InstaA champion's dance - Springbok Trevor Nyakane's dancing after the World Cup final left fans at war on Instagram. Read more ⮕

‘Phambili nge war’: Springbok Bongi Mbonambi refuses to be bullied [video]Despite being accused of racial abuse by England star Tom Curry, Springboks vice captain Bongi Mbonambi says 'Phambili nge war'. Read more ⮕

Springbok player ratings from World Cup final win against All BlacksThis is how The Citizen rated the Springbok players in their 12-11 Rugby World Cup win against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Clothes off: Springbok Faf de Klerk’s wild celebrations go viral [VIDEO]Springboks star Faf de Klerk removed his clothes in celebrations after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

Springbok giant’s triple delight: A World Cup, a birthday and a babySpringbok birthday boy Eben Etzebeth has much to celebrate, after winning a second World Cup title and sharing news of his wife's pregnancy. Read more ⮕

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tomorrow after Springbok victoryRamaphosa previously indicated he may call a public holiday if the national side won the tournament. Read more ⮕