WATCH: Special ‘unseen’ moment between Jacques and Rassie

TheSAnews1 min.

A video clip has emerged that highlights the special leadership bond between Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus.

A special clip has now emerged to show Nienaber spotting Erasmus standing by himself, and while chaos ensues, he walks across the stage to share in a special hug and quiet celebration together.Part 2: Part 2: Jacques spots Rassie on his own, and literally as the team lifts the cup, Jacques walks over to hug his mate. Exemplary leadership.

