WATCH: SNOW in N3 Harrismith towards Warden [VIDEO]

Thania Dhoogra from the local concession has issued a critical weather advisory to motorists. The region has been experiencing a mix of rain, sleet, and light snowfall, which can create hazardous driving conditions.Dhoogra emphasizes that these weather conditions may cause roads to become slippery and might become dangerous for drivers. As a result, she strongly urges drivers to be cautious when driving and be careful in these weather conditions, ensuring safety for all road users.

“Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cell phone, its charger and a torch,” she said.By adhering to Dhoogra’s recommendations, drivers can help ensure their safety and the safety of others during these challenging weather conditions.

